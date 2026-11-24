A viral video from Bettiah, Bihar, raises questions about police conduct and women's privacy during house searches. What does Indian law say about police entering homes without female officers? Here's what the BNSS provides.

A viral video from the Bairiya Police Station area in Bettiah, West Champaran, Bihar, has sparked a debate over police conduct and women's privacy. The video shows a heated confrontation between villagers and uniformed police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Sanjeet Kumar, accompanied by armed jawans. The person recording the incident alleges that police entered his house without permission or female officers while women were bathing. He further claims that the police chased him across a field and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. The incident has raised questions about the limits of police authority and the protection of citizens' rights during searches.

What Does Indian Law Say About Police Entry?

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, police officers are permitted to enter and search a property in certain circumstances, provided they follow the prescribed legal procedure. The law also recognises the need to protect the privacy of women inside residential premises. If a house being searched is occupied by a woman who traditionally does not appear in public, officers must give her an opportunity to withdraw before entering. This provision is intended to prevent unnecessary intrusion into private spaces and ensure that police operations are conducted with dignity.

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Are Female Officers Mandatory During Every Police Search?

Indian law does not require female officers to accompany every police team during a house search. However, it clearly states that when a woman is subjected to a personal search, it must be conducted by another woman while maintaining decency. Search procedures must also follow safeguards involving independent witnesses and proper documentation. In the Bettiah incident, the allegations have not been independently verified, and the exact circumstances of the police entry remain unclear. Whether any violation occurred would depend on the reason for the search, the situation inside the house and whether the officers followed the required legal procedures.