A tiny buffalo named Pinky became the centre of attention at Pushkar Fair 2026. Standing just two feet tall, she travelled 1,100 km from Maharashtra and left visitors amazed, with viral videos estimating her value at Rs 1 crore

The Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan may have concluded on November 24, 2026, but one of its most unusual attractions continues to make headlines. Pinky, a buffalo measuring just two feet in height, became a major talking point among visitors and social media users.

Unlike the massive livestock usually seen at the annual fair, Pinky's unusually small stature made her stand out. The approximately three-year-old buffalo was brought to Pushkar from Thane, Maharashtra, by her owner, livestock enthusiast Sohil Shakeel.

The journey covered nearly 1,100 kilometres. Despite travelling such a long distance, Pinky attracted considerable attention at the event, with tourists from India and abroad stopping to get a closer look. Children and adults were particularly fascinated by her appearance, and several visitors were keen to take selfies with her.

Videos featuring Pinky have also been circulating on social media, bringing her popularity beyond the fairgrounds.

Why Is Pinky Just Two Feet Tall? Owner Shares Details

Pinky's remarkably short height has naturally raised questions about her breed and physical development. However, her owner, Sohil Shakeel, has clarified that her size is not the result of belonging to a special miniature buffalo breed.

According to Shakeel, her small stature is a natural characteristic. Although Pinky's physical development has been different from that of ordinary buffaloes, she has continued to attract attention because of her unusual appearance.

Her mother was also relatively short, standing approximately three feet tall. She reportedly produced around two litres of milk every day.

Pinky, meanwhile, has not given birth to any calves so far. Her unusual physical characteristics have made her an interesting subject for animal enthusiasts and visitors at the Pushkar Fair.

Is Pinky Worth Rs 1 Crore? Owner Makes No Official Confirmation

Apart from her height, Pinky's estimated price has become another major talking point. Videos shared on social media have put her potential value between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

However, her owner has not officially confirmed any of these figures or made a public statement about her exact market value.

Shakeel believes Pinky could be the world's smallest buffalo. However, the claim has not yet been officially verified by Guinness World Records or any other recognised organisation.

The owner reportedly operates an agricultural farm in Thane, Maharashtra, where he also keeps several other unusual animals. He is now planning to bring more of these animals to the Pushkar Fair next year.