Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala

    Two separate gaur attacks on Friday morning at Erumeli and Anchal, in the districts of Kottayam and Kollam, respectively, resulted in the deaths of three people, said Kerala police. 

    Two separate gaur attacks kill three persons in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 19, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Kottayam: Two separate gaur attacks on Friday morning at Erumeli and Anchal, in the districts of Kottayam and Kollam, respectively, resulted in the deaths of three people, said Kerala police. 

    Purathel Chackochan (70) and Thomas Plavinamkuzhiyil (71) were killed at Erumely after a gaur, which ventured into a rubber plantation, attacked them at around 8 AM.

    Also read: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    A senior forest official told PTI that Thomas, who was engaged in rubber tapping inside the plantation which was near the forest area, was attacked first by the gaur. Thomas later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

    "As per preliminary reports, it initially attacked the rubber tapper and later hit the owner of a nearby house, who came out after hearing some noise," the official said.

    He said forest officials from the Erumeli division and other nearby divisions reached the spot. Meanwhile, locals began a protest against the authorities citing lapses on behalf of officials. Chackochan's body was kept at a hospital in Kanjirappally after the incident.

    In a separate incident, Samuel Varghese was killed in the eastern Kollam district, close to Anchal. 

    Police said the place was around 10 km from the nearby forest area. Forest officials have reached the spot and have started an inquiry.

    In the early hours of Friday, a gaur was spotted in Vettukadavu, a residential area close to the Chalakudy River, sparking fear. 

    As tigers, elephants, wild boars, gaurs, and other animals commonly visit human settlements during the summer, there has been an increase in human-animal confrontations throughout the state, especially in places close to forests. The number of persons killed by wild animal assaults in Kerala has recently increased significantly.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala train arson case: Man from Shaheen Bagh found hanging in Kochi hotel

    Rajasthan Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended AJR

    Rajasthan: Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York AJR

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York

    In a first, India's defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY23; registers 12% growth snt

    In a first, India's defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY23; registers 12% growth

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    IPL 2023: Do not care what people say': RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries-ayh

    'Don't care what people say': RCB star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries

    Redmi A2 Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India Know price specs other details gcw

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed vma

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon