Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India announced Padma awards to Ravichandran Ashwin, IM Vijayan, PR Sreejesh and Harvinder Singh 

Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 10:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India announced prestigious Padma awards to the recognized individual for their contribution to the sports. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former India football legend IM Vijayan have been honoured with Padma Shri award. While, Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has been bestowed upon with Padma Bhushan. 

Ashwin is one of the greatest Indian spinners who announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this month. The 38-year-old retired as the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 wickets and second highest wicket-taker in International cricket with 765 wickets. He picked 156 and 72 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. The legendary off-spinner was conferred Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2021. 

IM Vijayan was one of the greatest players to have served Indian football. The 55-year-old represented India in 79 matches and scored 29 goals in International Football. Vijayan also captained India from 2000 to 2004 and under his leadership India achieved notable success, including winning the LG Cup in Vietnam in 2002. He formed a strong attacking partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia in the late 1990s till early 2000s. IM Vijayan was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2003. 

Padma Bhushan awardee PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in the success of Indian hockey over the years. The 36-year-old retired from international hockey after India clinched the second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games last year. The Men in Blue won their first Olympic medal in 41 years when they won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. After retirement from international hockey, PR Sreejesh took up coaching duties with Indian men’s junior hockey team and led the side to Asian Championships title last year. 

Earlier in the day, Para archer Harvinder Singh was honoured with Padma Shri. In Paris Paralympics, Harvinder scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer in Olympics or Paralympics to clinch the gold medal, defeating  Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in the final of the Men's Individual Recurve Open. Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. 

Padma Awards winners:

PR Sreejesh- Padma Bhushan

R Ashwin - Padma Shri

IM Vijayan - Padma Shri

Satyapal Singh - Padma Shri

Harvinder Singh- Padma Shri

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Look is there any smog? Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I HRD

‘Look, is there any smog?’: Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys stuns defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden Grand Slam title HRD

Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys stuns defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to clinch maiden Grand Slam title

ICC Mens T20I Team Of 2024: Rohit Sharma named as captain; 4 Indian players included in prestigious XI HRD

ICC Men's T20I Team Of 2024: Rohit Sharma named as captain; 4 Indian players included in prestigious XI

PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH) hrd

PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH)

Recent Stories

President Droupadi Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras ahead of Republic Day 2025 vkp

President Droupadi Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras ahead of Republic Day 2025

Look is there any smog? Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I HRD

‘Look, is there any smog?’: Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH) shk

'Must recall brave souls who sacrificed lives': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH)

BREAKING: Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners after freed hostages reunite with families (WATCH) shk

Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners after freed hostages reunite with families (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon