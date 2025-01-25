President Droupadi Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras ahead of Republic Day 2025

On the eve of India’s 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved 93 gallantry awards, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, honoring exceptional bravery. Eleven awards were posthumous. Additionally, 305 defense decorations were conferred, recognizing outstanding service and devotion to duty.

New Delhi: Two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras are among the 93 gallantry awards approved by President Droupadi Murmu for armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, 2025. These are India’s second and third-highest peacetime awards for exceptional courage and grit.

One Kirti Chakra and three Shaurya Chakras have been awarded posthumously.

Major Manjit of the Punjab Regiment, on deputation with the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, while Naik Dilwar Khan of the Artillery Regiment, deployed with the 28 Rashtriya Rifles, has been posthumously conferred the same honour.

Major Ashish Dahiya of the Corps of Engineers / 50 Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Other Shaurya Chakra awardees include Major Kunal of the Army Service Corps, deployed with the 1 Rashtriya Rifles; Major Satender Dhankar of the Armoured Corps, deployed with the 4 Rashtriya Rifles; Captain Deepak Singh of the Corps of Signals, deployed with the 48 Rashtriya Rifles; Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Nikon of the 4 Assam Rifles; Subedar Vikas Tomar of 1 PARA (SF); Subedar Mohan Ram of 20 JAT; Havildar Rohit Kumar of the Dogra Regiment, posted at HAWS; and Havildar Prakash Tamang of the 9 Gorkha Rifles, deployed with the 32 Rashtriya Rifles.

In addition, two Indian Air Force personnel — Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans and Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa — and two CRPF personnel — Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo — have been selected for the Shaurya Chakra. From the BRDB, Vijayan Kutty G will receive the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

Of the 93 gallantry awardees, 11 have been honoured posthumously.

Additionally, the President has approved one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President Droupadi Murmu has also approved 305 defence decorations for armed forces and other personnel. These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty); 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals; and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals.

