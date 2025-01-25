Man brutally murders wife in UP with help of friends after discovering explicit video of her affair

Anupa Kumari was brutally murdered by her husband Raju Ranjan Ram and two friends in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, after he discovered her extramarital affair, with all three suspects now jailed.

A gruesome murder case has come to light in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman, Anupa Kumari, was brutally killed by her husband, Raju Ranjan Ram, and his two friends, Deepak Kumar and Piyush Sharma.

The murder was a premeditated act, sparked by Raju's discovery of an explicit video of his wife involved in an extramarital affair. The couple had a love marriage, and Raju, who worked in Maharashtra, had invited Anupa to Uttar Pradesh to confront her.

Upon her arrival, Raju, along with his accomplices, took Anupa to a secluded forest in Koan, where they strangled her and smashed her head with a stone. The trio then fled the scene, leaving Anupa's body abandoned among the bushes.

The police initially struggled to identify the victim, but a breakthrough came when they discovered a pair of slippers at the crime scene, which led them to Anupa's origins in Jharkhand's Kharaudi area.

A thorough investigation ensued, and the police arrested all three suspects, recovering the murder weapon, Anupa's mobile phone, and a motorcycle from the accused. The police have since presented the suspects in court, and they have been sent to jail.

