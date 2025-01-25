BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH)
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, and urged citizens to recall the brave souls who made great sacrifices to free the motherland from the shackles of foreign rule.
