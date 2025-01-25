Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh managed to beat the remaining three nominees, including Babar Azam, Travis Head, and Sikander Rza in order to win the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been named as the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, January 25.

The individual ICC award was given to the best player based on their performances throughout the year in the shortest format of the game. Arshdeep Singh was nominated alongside Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza, Babar Azam of Pakistan and Australia’s Travis Head for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the year 2024.

However, the Indian pacer managed to beat the remaining three nominees in order to win the prestigious award. Arshdeep Singh had a dream year as he was the highest wicket-taker for India with 36 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 7.49.

Also read: ICC Men's T20I Team Of 2024: Rohit Sharma named as captain; 4 Indian players included in prestigious XI

Arshdeep played a crucial role in helping India clinch the T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies and he was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16 in 8 matches. Over the last couple of years, the Punjab pacer has emerged as the one of the frontline pacers alongside Jasprit Bumrah for India in the shortest format of the game.

Before Arshdeep Singh was announced as the Men's T20I Cricketer of the year, the pacer was inducted into the Men's T20I Team of the Year alongside three Indian players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking on winning the award, Arshdeep Singh stated that the best moment of his career was winning the T20 World Cup title last year. He added that he wanted to bring the best out of him and help the team deliver the results for the team.

“When I talk about special moments, as every Indian would say, it was winning the (T20) World Cup final. I wish to make many more memories like the same moving forward," the 26-year-old said.

“Whether it’s being economical or taking wickets, at the start or the end, I just try to bring the best out of me and give my team good results. I’ll cherish this moment for some time to come."he added.

Arshdeep Singh is currently part of the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. In the first T20I, Arshdeep shattered Yuzvendra Chahal’s Indian record of 96 T20I wickets to become the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game. The pacer’s tally currently stands at 97 wickets and is just three wickets to achieve the milestone of becoming the first Indian pacer to complete 100 wickets in the T20Is.

Latest Videos