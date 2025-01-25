‘Look, is there any smog?’: Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

After England's defeat in the 1st T20I against India, vice-captain Harry Brook blamed the Kolkata smog for the visiting team batters’ struggle against spin bowling.

Former India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar hilariously trolled England vice-captain Harry Brook for his dismissal during the second T20I of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

In the first T20I, Harry Brook was bowled out by spin mystery Varun Chakravarthy for 17 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, rather than admitting his failure to deliver, Brook blamed the Kolkata smog for England’s batters’ struggle against spin bowling. Apart from captain Jos Buttler, who scored 62, rest of the England batters failed to deliver as they were bundled out for 132 in 20 overs. India chased down 133-run target in 12.5 overs, thanks to brilliant performance by Abhishek Sharma (74 off 34 balls), and valuable contributions from Sanju Samson (26 off 20 balls) and Tilak Varma (19* off 16 balls). The hosts took a series lead 1-0.

Harry Brook’s comments became a point of discussion after the first T20I and Indian commentators for the ongoing T20I series took note of it ahead of the Chennai match. In the second T20I, when England vice-captain walked out to bat, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were seeing whether he would survive on spin tracking as there was no smog in Chennai. Yet again, Brook was bowled out by Varun Chakravarthy for 13 runs. When Harry Brook was out, Sunil Gavaskar was in the commentary box and didn’t hesitate to bring England vice-captain comments.

Speaking during the commentary, Sunil Gavaskar trolled Harry Brook, asking himself how he was dismissed despite the fact that there was no smog in Chennai.

“The light is clearer here in Chennai. In Kolkata there was some smog. No smog here. No idea where the ball was going. It hit the top of the stump. Harry Brook gone for 13. Look, is there any smog there?” Gavaskar earmarked.

Watch Harry Brook’s dismissal by Varun Chakravarthy

Talking about the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first again. Indian bowlers put on a good show collectively as they managed to restrict England to 165/9 in 20 overs. The spin bowling pair of Axar Patel (2/32) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/38) picked two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh couldn’t manage to contain England’s runs as he conceded 40 runs while taking a wicket at an economy rate of 10 in four wickets. Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Abhishek Sharma too picked a wicket each.

For England, skipper Jos Buttler emerged as the top scorer with a knock of 45 off 30 balls. Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith made valuable contributions with an innings of 31 and 22, respectively to ensure that visitors post a respectable score on the board.

