Padma Awards 2025: Balakrishna, Ajith, and other film stars receive prestigious honor

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards on Republic Day, honoring several film personalities. This article highlights the recipients from the Telugu film industry, including Balakrishna, and other notable figures.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 11:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards on Republic Day, recognizing individuals across various fields. Several film personalities received Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, including popular stars from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.

article_image2

Telugu star Balakrishna was honored with the Padma Bhushan for his 50-year contribution to cinema. Starting as a child artist and becoming a leading hero with over 100 films, Balakrishna has a massive fan following. He is also active in politics, a three-time MLA, and involved in social work through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

article_image3

Tamil star Ajith Kumar was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. A prominent actor and sports enthusiast, Ajith is known for his racing skills, recently securing third place in a car racing event. He serves as a role model and enjoys immense popularity.

article_image4

Veteran actress Shobana received the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to cinema and classical dance. She has starred alongside prominent actors in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. Shobana is a renowned classical dancer and runs a dance school.

article_image5

Anant Nag

Bollywood actor, director, and multi-talented Shekhar Kapur was also honored with the Padma Bhushan. Kannada actor Anant Nag, known for his work in multiple languages and his political career, also received the Padma Bhushan. Other recipients include Hindi singer Arijit Singh, a Punjabi singer, and Marathi actors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee at pickleball match, cheers for Chennai Super Champs RBA

WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee at pickleball match, cheers for Chennai Super Champs

Mamta Kulkarni at Maha Kumbh Mela, takes spiritual role as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri (Video) RBA

Mamta Kulkarni at Maha Kumbh Mela, takes spiritual role as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri (Video)

Jaat Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on ATG

'Jaat': Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans RBA

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on ATG

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on

Recent Stories

Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan HRD

Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan

President Droupadi Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras ahead of Republic Day 2025 vkp

President Droupadi Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras ahead of Republic Day 2025

Look is there any smog? Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I HRD

‘Look, is there any smog?’: Sunil Gavaskar trolls Harry Brook for his dismissal in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh awarded ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

BREAKING: 'Must recall brave souls..': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH) shk

'Must recall brave souls who sacrificed lives': President Murmu addresses nation on Republic Day eve (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon