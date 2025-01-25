Padma Awards 2025: Balakrishna, Ajith, and other film stars receive prestigious honor

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards on Republic Day, honoring several film personalities. This article highlights the recipients from the Telugu film industry, including Balakrishna, and other notable figures.

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards on Republic Day, recognizing individuals across various fields. Several film personalities received Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, including popular stars from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.

Telugu star Balakrishna was honored with the Padma Bhushan for his 50-year contribution to cinema. Starting as a child artist and becoming a leading hero with over 100 films, Balakrishna has a massive fan following. He is also active in politics, a three-time MLA, and involved in social work through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Tamil star Ajith Kumar was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. A prominent actor and sports enthusiast, Ajith is known for his racing skills, recently securing third place in a car racing event. He serves as a role model and enjoys immense popularity.

Veteran actress Shobana received the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to cinema and classical dance. She has starred alongside prominent actors in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. Shobana is a renowned classical dancer and runs a dance school.

Anant Nag

Bollywood actor, director, and multi-talented Shekhar Kapur was also honored with the Padma Bhushan. Kannada actor Anant Nag, known for his work in multiple languages and his political career, also received the Padma Bhushan. Other recipients include Hindi singer Arijit Singh, a Punjabi singer, and Marathi actors.

