50,000 govt jobs, life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh: BJP in 3rd part of Delhi poll manifesto (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the third and the final part of BJP's manifesto for Delhi election on Saturday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the third and the final part of BJP's manifesto for Delhi election on Saturday. The party's Sankalp Patra does not contain hollow promises, it lists work to be done in Delhi, Shah said.

"I want to reiterate no welfare schemes for poor will be stopped in Delhi and BJP will fulfil its promises," the Home Minister said.

Releasing the manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP would give Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance for gig workers and develop a new Yamuna riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat if the party was voted to power in Delhi.

Also read: Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to Red Cross in 2nd hostage release of ceasefire deal (WATCH)

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said the BJP will promise 50,000 jobs and create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities for the people of Delhi.

He also said that the BJP will give full ownership rights, including buying, selling and construction in 1,700 unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

"The BJP will provide free treatment to senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and we will approve it in the first Cabinet meeting if we come to power," the Union Home Minister said.

"We will also work on opening 13,000 shops that were sealed during the AAP regime. We will also convert 13,000 buses into e-buses," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP will clean the Yamuna in three years and took a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his "unfulfilled" promise of cleaning the river.

"He promised he would clean the Yamuna in seven years and make it just like London's Thames River. He even said he would take a dip in the Yamuna in front of Delhiites. Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi are waiting for your world-famous dip in the Yamuna. If not in Yamuna, he can go to the Maha Kumbh and take a dip over there to get rid of his sins," Shah said.

"We will clean the Yamuna in three years and we will develop a riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront. I invite Arvind Kejriwal and his family to take a dip in the Yamuna after three years," he added.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

