Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested

A 17-year-old girl in Adoor, Kerala, was sexually abused by 9 people, with 4 arrested.

Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Adoor: A fresh POCSO case has been registered in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, involving the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Adoor. Four people have been arrested, with five more accused still at large. The girl, a student, revealed the sexual exploitation and abuse she suffered for a year during counseling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC was informed by school authorities, prompting the investigation.

The Adoor police have assured that the remaining accused will be arrested soon. However, further details about the case are yet to be released.

In a related development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in the Pathanamthitta gang-rape case, which involved a Dalit athlete girl who was sexually abused by 62 people, including friends, classmates, and coaches. The NHRC has registered a suo moto case and issued notices to the DGP and Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The Women's Commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of the case, observing that the girl's human rights were violated. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been invoked in addition to POCSO, given the victim's Dalit background. The police investigation has found that the accused took the girl to isolated places in the district to sexually abuse her.

