    Two sadhus groups clash over temple offerings in Ayodhya

    An explosion-like sound was heard around 4 am at Narsingh temple, which is under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station.
     

    Two sadhus groups clash over temple offerings in Ayodhya - adt
    Ayodhya, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Two groups of sadhus clashed early Thursday morning over the distribution of temple offerings, as per police.

    Around 4 am, an explosion-like sound was heard at Narsingh temple, which is under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station.

    According to the police, the fight erupted between the temple's Mahant and its priest over a month-old dispute.

    "There was a dispute over who owned and controlled the temple to receive offerings and earn money." While talking to PTI, circle officer Rajesh Tiwari said both parties involved in the fight had been detained.

    On the other hand, the CO denied that any bombs exploded during the fight. He claimed that high decibel crackers were burst to create terror.

    The police have not yet filed an FIR, and the matter is being investigated, according to the CO.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
