At least 8 dead, several injured as two passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh | WATCH

Rescue operations were swiftly launched, involving local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Ambulances were dispatched to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

A devastating incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (October 29) evening as a passenger train traveling from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha derailed in the Vizianagaram district. This incident resulted in as many as six casualties and left over 25 passengers injured. It is reportedly said that the death toll is likely to rise. Authorities swiftly responded to the scene to manage the aftermath.

According to a senior railways official, the accident occurred due to a rear-end collision between two passenger trains, the Visakhapatnam-Palasa and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada. This rear-end collision involved three coaches and resulted in injuries to ten passengers.

Kalamassery blasts: Suspect posted Facebook clip before surrendering, calls Jehovah's Witnesses 'treasonous'

Rescue operations were swiftly launched, involving local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Ambulances were dispatched to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took swift action by ordering relief measures and dispatching ambulances from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts to Vizianagaram. His office issued a statement expressing the need for collaboration among various government departments, including health, police, and revenue, to ensure that the injured passengers received prompt medical care.

Kalamassery blasts: Alerts issued in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; security stepped up

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has released helpline numbers.