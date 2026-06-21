Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wished NEET UG 2026 re-exam students, urging them to be confident and stress-free. He highlighted state support, including free RTC bus travel for nearly 2.95 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test.

Telangana Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to approach the examination with confidence, composure and faith in their hard work.

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In a message ahead of the examination scheduled for Sunday, the Chief Minister expressed hope that students would take the test free from anxiety and stress and perform to the best of their abilities.

"All the students appearing for the NEET examination should attend the exam with complete confidence and without any anxiety or stress," CM Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister noted that students had been preparing diligently for the important examination, which plays a crucial role in shaping their academic and professional futures. He encouraged candidates to trust their efforts and perseverance while taking the examination.

"Students have been working hard for this important examination. I advise them to trust their own efforts and perseverance and deliver an outstanding performance in the exam," he said.

Exam Arrangements in Telangana

According to an official statement, nearly 2.95 lakh students across Telangana are expected to appear for the nationwide medical entrance examination. The exam will be conducted at around 208 centres across the state.

To facilitate smooth travel for candidates, the Telangana government has already announced free travel in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses for students appearing for the examination.

CM Reddy also appealed to candidates to reach their respective examination centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. He urged them to strictly follow all examination guidelines and maintain a calm and focused mindset during the test.

"I appeal to all students to reach their examination centres well ahead of time, adhere to all regulations and take the examination with a composed mind," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing confidence in the abilities of the students, Reddy wished them success in the examination and a bright future ahead.

"I wish all the students achieve their goals and reach great heights in life," he added.

Nationwide Examination Details

NEET-UG 2026 is set to be conducted on Sunday, with authorities across the country implementing extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

NTA's Advisory for Candidates

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended best wishes to lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and arrive early at exam centres.

In a post on X, NTA said, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"

The agency also reminded candidates about key examination-day requirements and timings.

According to the advisory, entry to examination centres began at 11:00 AM, while the last entry is scheduled for 1:30 PM, after which no candidate will be allowed to enter.

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs.

NTA also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, account for traffic conditions and reach their examination centres well in advance. (ANI)