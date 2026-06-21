UP CM Yogi Adityanath performed Yoga on the 12th International Day of Yoga in Jhansi. He lauded PM Modi's efforts in giving global recognition to India's traditions and heritage, helping realize the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga in Jhansi. He was felicitated with a sapling on stage at the International Day of Yoga event organised at the Jhansi Fort Ground.

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CM Yogi Lauds PM Modi's Efforts

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts gave global recognition to India's traditions and heritage through the International Day of Yoga. "We are all grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given global recognition to India's traditions and heritage, and has presented a vision for all of us, enabling 140 crore Indians to move forward with pride in the world, and to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat," he said.

"You must have seen that the Prime Minister himself visits different states every year to take these International Yoga Day events to new heights of success. It is my good fortune that this year I have the opportunity to join you all in this International Yoga Day event on this historic ground in Jhansi," he added.

About International Day of Yoga

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 across the world to promote the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

PM Modi led International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations at Kolkata's Red Road on Sunday. (ANI)