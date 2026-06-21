The Allahabad High Court granted interim protection from arrest to former BSP leader Mohammad Ghazi in a criminal case registered in Bijnor. A division bench directed the probe be finished in 60 days, stating Ghazi won't be arrested until then.

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to the petitioner and former BSP leader Mohammad Ghazi in connection with a criminal case registered at Sherkot Police Station in Bijnor district. The court has also directed the investigating officer to complete the probe within 60 days.

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The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Vivek Saran on Saturday. The petition had sought quashing of an FIR dated April 27, 2026, registered as Crime No. 74/2026 at Sherkot Police Station.

The case involves multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(1), 352, 351(2), and 109(1).

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the records, the bench disposed of the matter in view of the precedent laid down in Shobhit Nehra vs State of Uttar Pradesh. The court observed that the investigation is currently underway and must be concluded within 60 days.

Conditional Protection from Arrest

In its order, the High Court directed that Muhammad Ghazi shall not be arrested during the pendency of the investigation and until cognisance is taken by the concerned court on the police report.

However, the court made it clear that the protection is conditional upon his full cooperation with the investigation. It further stated that in case of non-cooperation, the authorities would be at liberty to approach the court for withdrawal of the protection.