The Uttarakhand government has stated the Hemkund Sahib Yatra incident involving Sikh pilgrims and locals was not a religious dispute. It warns of strict action against those giving it a communal angle and has ordered a transparent investigation.

The Uttarakhand Government has appealed to people that the recently reported incident during the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, involving a group of Sikh pilgrims and local residents, should not be viewed as a religious dispute under any circumstances. The government has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to give the matter a communal angle.

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'Dispute Between Two Parties, Not Religious'

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli stated on Saturday that the preliminary inquiry suggests the incident appears to be a dispute between two parties arising out of emotional reactions and differences, rather than a religious issue. He emphasised that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand respects all religions and faiths equally, and that the state's cultural heritage has always been rooted in harmony, peace, and mutual respect. The government, he said, will not allow this atmosphere of communal harmony to be disturbed at any cost.

Fair Probe, Action Against Misinformation Promised

The Home Secretary further informed that the Inspector General (IG) of Garhwal has been directed to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on facts after hearing all concerned parties. In addition, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order has been asked to submit a detailed status report on the incident.

To ensure the prompt resolution of grievances faced by pilgrims and the general public, the government is strengthening its grievance redressal mechanism. The existing Char Dham Cell will also be linked to the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, and this system will function round the clock (24x7) throughout the pilgrimage period.

State Home Secretary Bagauli also stated that instructions have been issued to the IG Garhwal to identify and initiate legal action against individuals attempting to spread misinformation and give the incident a misleading communal narrative through social media, thereby trying to disturb the peaceful environment of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours, false information, or social discord.

He reiterated that the Uttarakhand Government and Police Administration remain fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and convenience of all pilgrims, tourists, and local residents. Any untoward incident or dispute will be addressed strictly in accordance with the law, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The State Home Secretary appealed to all pilgrims, local residents, and concerned stakeholders to maintain restraint and to seek assistance through the legal and administrative mechanisms established by the government and police in the event of any complaint or dispute.