The mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old pregnant woman found dead at her Bhopal home, has claimed in a bail plea that Twisha suffered from drug dependence, emotional distress and mood swings. Retired judge Giribala Singh denied harassment allegations made by Twisha’s family, who accused the husband and in-laws of abuse and murder.

The death of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has taken a new turn after her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, claimed in a bail application that Twisha was addicted to narcotic substances and suffered from emotional distress and mood swings. The remarks come amid serious allegations made by Twisha's family, who have accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, murder and influencing the police investigation because of Giribala Singh’s former position in the judiciary.

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Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. She was pregnant at the time of her death. Originally from Noida, she had reportedly sent distress messages to a close friend shortly before the incident. The case has now become the focus of public attention, with both families making conflicting claims while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Madhya Pradesh Police continues its probe.

Family protests outside Chief Minister’s residence

Twisha’s father and other family members staged a sit-in protest outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

The family demanded justice and accused the husband and in-laws of causing Twisha’s death through mental and physical abuse.

They also questioned the fairness of the investigation and alleged that Giribala Singh’s background as a retired district court judge could influence proceedings in the case.

Twisha’s relatives have demanded a court-monitored investigation and a second post-mortem examination. They also alleged that injury marks were found on Twisha’s body and claimed evidence may have been destroyed.

What Giribala Singh said in her bail plea

In the bail application filed on Monday, Giribala Singh presented the family’s defence before the court.

According to the plea, Twisha died by suicide around 10 pm on May 12 by hanging herself from iron rods on the terrace of the family’s house in Bhopal.

The application stated that Twisha married Samarth Singh, son of Giribala Singh, on December 9, 2025. The marriage was reportedly arranged through a matrimonial website and was held in Delhi.

After the wedding, Twisha moved from Noida to Bhopal to live with her husband’s family.

Claims about Twisha’s behaviour after marriage

The bail plea said Twisha had worked as a film actress and model before marriage and had appeared in Telugu and other regional films as well as advertisements.

It also stated that she was employed with a private company in Delhi and continued working from home after moving to Bhopal.

According to Giribala Singh’s application, the family began noticing behaviour that made them suspect substance abuse soon after Twisha started living with them, reported India Today.

The plea claimed Twisha visited her parents' home and other places five times between December 2025 and May 2026.

During this period, the family allegedly observed trembling hands, irritability and sudden mood swings. Giribala Singh claimed these symptoms appeared when Twisha could not consume drugs.

The application further stated that when the matter was discussed with Twisha's father, he allegedly admitted that she consumed such substances.

However, Twisha’s family has not publicly responded in detail to these specific allegations so far.

Claims linked to pregnancy and emotional distress

The bail application also linked changes in Twisha’s behaviour to her pregnancy.

According to the plea, Twisha learnt about her pregnancy during a hospital visit in Bhopal on April 17.

Giribala Singh claimed Twisha appeared deeply distressed after learning she was pregnant and that her behaviour changed significantly.

The plea stated that after returning home from the hospital, Twisha packed her belongings and told the family she wanted to return to Noida because she could no longer continue as a homemaker.

According to the application, she left Bhopal the same day and travelled to Delhi by air on April 18.

The defence also raised questions about her movements after landing in Delhi, alleging that she did not go directly home and did not explain the delay before reaching her residence.

The bail plea cited this detail while referring to her mental condition and state of mind before her death.

Serious allegations from Twisha’s family

Twisha’s relatives have strongly rejected the claims made by the husband’s family and continue to allege harassment and foul play.

According to the family, Twisha was under pressure after marriage regarding her job and pregnancy.

They have also alleged prolonged emotional and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws.

Family members claimed there were suspicious injury marks on Twisha’s body and alleged that evidence connected to the case may have been tampered with or destroyed.

These allegations are now part of the ongoing police investigation.

SIT investigation continues

Madhya Pradesh Police formed a Special Investigation Team to examine the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death and the allegations made by both sides.

Investigators are expected to examine medical reports, digital evidence, witness statements and forensic findings as part of the probe.

While Giribala Singh has now officially placed her defence before the court through the bail plea, the investigation remains active and no final conclusion has yet been reached by police.

The legal proceedings involving Twisha’s husband and in-laws are likely to continue as investigators study the claims and counterclaims made by both families.

The case has drawn widespread public attention because of the serious allegations, Twisha’s pregnancy and the involvement of a retired judge’s family.

(With inputs from agencies)