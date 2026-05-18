The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Lucknow have launched an investigation after a woman's dismembered body was discovered in a box and a bag on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express. The headless corpse was found by sanitation workers in the S1 sleeper coach after the train reached its destination.

An inquiry into the murder of an unnamed lady whose dismembered body was discovered hidden inside a box and a heavy-duty cargo bag in the sleeper class of the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express began on Sunday by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow. After the train finished its 503-kilometer journey and arrived at the Gomti Nagar railway station at 6:35 am, the horrifying discovery came to light. A crew of sanitary workers cleaning the S1 sleeper coach discovered an unclaimed box and a heavy-duty cargo bag lying close to the restroom, according to railway officials.

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Around 10:30 am, train authorities notified the train Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) of their suspicions regarding the abandoned luggage. "Woman murdered 12 hours before body was recovered."

For examination, the box and bag were carried onto the platform. Officials used a hammer to crack open the box since it was locked. When they opened it, they saw the torso of a woman wearing a salwar kurti saturated in blood. Police found the victim's limbs wrapped in polythene and placed inside the heavy-duty cargo bag during additional investigation.

According to police, the victim's head was absent.GRP Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra told TOI that the deceased, who looked to be about thirty years old, was probably killed ten to twelve hours before the corpse was found.Mishra stated, "To identify the person who carried the body onboard, three police teams have been formed to examine CCTV footage from stations along the train route."

He added that the woman was likely murdered by having her throat slit, while injury marks were found around her neck and shoulders. This indicated that she put up a struggle during the attempt to murder her. The killer likely committed the murder, waited for an opportunity to dispose of the body, and then placed it on the train.

A crew was dispatched to make contact with S1 coach passengers in order to gather any information on the individual who loaded the box and bag into the train. In order to hide the crime and deceive investigators, police believe the body pieces were carried aboard the train following the murder. Experts in forensics were dispatched to gather evidence from the retrieved bags and the bus.