A growing number of young Indian professionals are relocating to Goa, trading hectic city life for its relaxed "susegad" lifestyle. Enabled by remote work, they seek a better work-life balance, escaping urban burnout.

For a growing number of young Indians, Goa is no longer just a holiday destination — it is becoming a full-time lifestyle choice. From software engineers and startup founders to artists, remote workers and creators, many are leaving crowded metro cities behind in search of Goa’s famous “susegad” way of life — a culture rooted in balance, calm and slower living.

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The word “susegad,” deeply associated with Goa, roughly translates to a relaxed, content and unhurried lifestyle. But locals say it is often misunderstood. “Susegad isn’t about doing nothing,” one Goa-based artist told O Heraldo. “It’s about living life at a comfortable pace, without being constantly rushed or stressed.”

That idea is increasingly resonating with young professionals exhausted by traffic, burnout, rising rents and endless hustle culture in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Improved internet connectivity and remote work opportunities have made it easier for professionals to live by the beach while continuing their careers online.

On Reddit, users moving to Goa described the shift as a “lifestyle reset.” One remote worker wrote, “You don’t constantly feel rushed like in metro cities.” Another user described wanting a “chill relaxed retirement-like life” filled with reading, cafés, swimming and quiet evenings.

Also Read: Packed Beaches, Traffic, Rising Costs: Is Goa Facing A Tourism Crisis?

Areas like Assagao, Siolim, Aldona and parts of South Goa are now attracting long-term residents looking for greenery, creative communities and slower routines rather than nightlife-focused tourism. The rise of boutique cafés, co-working spaces and wellness-focused communities has further boosted Goa’s appeal among younger urban Indians.

However, Goa’s growing popularity has also triggered concerns around rising living costs, overdevelopment and cultural change. A recent discussion around Goa’s cost of living went viral after a software engineer revealed she spends nearly Rs 82,000 a month living alone in the state.

Locals have also voiced concerns about preserving Goa’s identity amid increasing migration and real estate expansion. Some residents online urged newcomers to respect local culture, learn Konkani and avoid treating Goa as just a “party state.”

Despite the challenges, Goa’s emotional pull remains powerful. In a world increasingly defined by burnout and constant productivity, the state’s slower rhythm is becoming aspirational for a generation searching for peace, flexibility and a better work-life balance.

Also Read: 5 Goa Experiences That Will Make You Want To Extend Your Vacation