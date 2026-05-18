A viral video from Lucknow shows a man sitting cross-legged on a moving scooter while travelling on a busy road at night. The rider smiles, waves and responds casually as people warn him about the danger. The clip sparked strong reactions online, with many users demanding strict action for reckless driving.

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has gone viral on social media after a man was seen sitting cross-legged on a moving scooter while travelling through a busy road in the city at night. The video, reportedly filmed in a posh area of Lucknow, has triggered anger, jokes and serious road safety concerns online.

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In the clip, the man can be seen calmly sitting sideways with his legs folded on the scooter seat while the vehicle continues moving on the road. He appears relaxed, smiles at people recording him and even waves at them during the ride.

The person recording the video can be heard warning him that the way he was riding could not only kill him but also put the lives of others in danger. Instead of stopping, the rider casually responds with faintly audible words that sound like, "Yes, yes, tell my vehicle number also."

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The scooter seen in the video appears to be an electric model and apparently did not have a number plate. Social media users claimed the rider may have been relying on cruise control or a self-driving feature, though no official confirmation has been made about the scooter’s settings or functionality.

Video sparks strong reactions online

The viral clip quickly spread across X and other social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions. Many users mocked the stunt, while others warned that such reckless behaviour could lead to a deadly accident.

One user jokingly wrote, “He’s got FSD activated of OLA,” comparing the scooter to self-driving cars. Another user called it a “Tesla bike”.

Several users raised serious safety concerns. One comment warned that even a small pothole could have caused a fatal crash. Another user said people who joke with road safety may end up becoming 'a permanent joke themselves'.

Some users demanded strict police action. One person questioned whether the police would only issue a challan, while another asked authorities to take strong action against the rider.

A few comments crossed the line and used abusive or hateful language online. Some users also made offensive regional remarks, while others suggested harsh punishment for the rider.

Lucknow Traffic Police responds

The official X account of Lucknow Traffic Police also replied to the viral post. In its response, the department said, “The concerned party has been informed for necessary action.”

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The response suggests that local authorities have taken note of the video and may investigate the incident further. However, no official statement has yet confirmed whether the rider has been identified or penalised.

Some users also pointed out that the scooter in the video did not appear to have a visible number plate, which raised more questions about possible traffic rule violations.