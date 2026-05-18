American giant GE Aerospace on Monday announced that it will investment Rs 100 crore in its Pune manufacturing facility, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint in India and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country.

New Delhi: American giant GE Aerospace on Monday announced that it will investment Rs 100 crore in its Pune manufacturing facility, further strengthening its manufacturing footprint in India and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country.

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“The investment will support new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, fixtures, and additional infrastructure enhancements designed to increase production capacity, enhance process precision, and support the delivery of high-quality components for customers worldwide,” the company said. This latest investment builds on the Rs 410 crore announced over the last two years, bringing GE Aerospace’s total investment in the Pune facility to more than Rs 510 crore over three years.

The company said that previous investments were focused on advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements supporting next-generation engine components.

“The latest upgrades will further expand the facility’s capabilities and support component production across GE Aerospace’s GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFMInternational’s LEAP engine programs.” "This continued investment reflects GE Aerospace’s long-term commitment to India and our confidence in the Pune facility’s role within our global manufacturing network," said Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director, Pune manufacturing facility, GE Aerospace.

"Our continued growth is a win for our customers and the broader community, driving more apprenticeship and job opportunities at GE Aerospace and for our supplier partners. Over the past decade, this facility has grown into a high-capability aerospace manufacturing hub, strengthening India's supplier ecosystem and contributing to GE Aerospace's global supply chain.” GE Aerospace’s Pune manufacturing facility is a key part of the company’s global supply chain, producing critical components for commercial aircraft engines.

The facility works with more than 300 suppliers locally across a broader network of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India, helping strengthen the country’s role in global aerospace programs through advanced manufacturing expertise and precision engineering capabilities.

“Today’s announcement further reinforces GE Aerospace’s broader commitment to India, where the company continues to invest in manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain development to help shape the future of flight.”