Advocate for the husband in the Twisha Sharma death case claims defamation, stating the family is open to a CBI probe. The victim's mother-in-law, a retired judge also an accused, calls for an impartial inquiry amid dowry harassment allegations.

Husband's Family Claims Defamation, Open to CBI Probe

Advocate Enosh George Carlo, representing Twisha's husband Samarth Singh, has said that "all boundaries of defamation" have been crossed regarding certain allegations against his client. The advocate has said that the family has full faith in the judicial system and ongoing police investigation, while expressing no objection to a CBI probe or post-mortem at any other location if required.

"We have full faith in the judicial system and in the police investigation. If they wish to have a post-mortem conducted elsewhere at any other location, we have absolutely no objection to it. If they wish to have the investigation conducted by the CBI, we have no objection. They have crossed every boundary of defamation," Carlo told ANI. Twisha Sharma died on May 12 in Bhopal. Twisha's family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The advocate has said that the husband's family has extended full cooperation to the police for the investigation, and will continue to do so. "We will discuss this matter with the concerned parties. Every citizen in this country has the right to approach a higher court; we will consider the prevailing circumstances and make a decision accordingly. To date, we have extended our full cooperation to the police in their investigation, and we will continue to do so in the future," he added further.

Mother-in-law's Counter-Allegations

The victim's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh, also an accused in the case, said she has confidence in the investigation and urged that there should be no undue pressure on the probe, calling for an impartial inquiry. "What kind of pressure are we putting? I have hope for an impartial investigation," she told reporters.

Details on Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP)

Her mother-in-law, a retired judge, stated that the victim had undergone a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and alleged that the victim's parents had been distant for several months. Speaking on the events leading up to the incident, Giribala Singh claimed that Twisha had expressed regret after starting the MTP process. "When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step," Singh said.

She further provided a timeline of the medical procedure, stating, "On 7th May, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her."

Alleges Victim's Parents Were Distant

Twisha's mother-in-law also levelled serious allegations against Twisha's parents, questioning their absence and the father's professional background. "I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things. I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice," she alleged.

Claims of Victim's Mental Health Issues

She further expressed grief over the incident, calling it a "profound loss" for the family while claiming that the deceased was undergoing treatment for mental health issues. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated that despite the circumstances, Twisha was a cherished member of the household. "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient," Singh said.

She further detailed the fluctuations in Twisha's health, noting that her condition was often unstable. "She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms. She destroyed everything", the mother-in-law added.

Case Background

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. (ANI)