The CBI has arrested Rajkumar, the alleged main shooter in the murder of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's PA. His father stated that the CBI will uncover the truth. The accused will be produced before a Special CBI Court in Kolkata.

Following the arrest of Rajkumar in connection with the murder case of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Assistant, his father, Tribhuvan Narayan Singh has declined to comment on the allegations levelled against his son, stating that CBI will find the truth. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I cannot say anything regarding his involvement in this case; the CBI will find out the truth."

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According to the CBI sources, Rajkumar was arrested in Muzaffarnagar and is alleged to be the main shooter in the case. The CBI has obtained a transit remand for the accused and will produce him before the Special CBI Court in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on May 6 late at night. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

CBI Probe Details

Earlier, CBI registered an FIR to investigate the murder of Chandranath Rath, the PA of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The case was taken over from the West Bengal Police following parallel notifications issued by both the Government of West Bengal and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

The CBI, re-registering it as a regular case, has invoked multiple sections, including Section 103(1) (murder), Section 61(1) (criminal conspiracy), Section 111(2)(a) (organised crime), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The probe agency registered the FIR based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother, who alleged a professional and highly organised conspiracy carried out by multiple unknown individuals.

Other Arrests and Court Proceedings

Meanwhile, the court has remanded three accused--Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya, and Raj Singh to police custody till May 24, following their arrest from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Bivas Chatterjee said the prosecution also sought additional charges related to the destruction of evidence, which were added by the court."Three persons have been arrested, and the court has sent them to police custody till May 24, i.e., 13 days of police custody. We also sought for the addition of the section relating to the destruction of evidence, which has been added by the court," Chatterjee told the reporters.

Political Storm Erupts

The murder has triggered a massive political storm across West Bengal, coming on the heels of the recent assembly election results. While Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had termed the killing a "premeditated murder," alleging that Chandranath Rath was targeted due to his association with him, the TMC have also called for an impartial inquiry. (ANI)