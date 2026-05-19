Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the upgraded CG Dial-112 emergency service and mobile forensic vans in Chhattisgarh. Assembly Speaker Raman Singh lauded the move, stating it's a major step towards strengthening public safety and crime investigation.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh hailed the launch of the next-generation CG Dial-112 emergency response service by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, saying that the initiative marks a major step towards strengthening public safety and crime investigation across the state. Minister Shah had also launched a fleet of mobile forensic vans for the Chhattisgarh Police.

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Mobile Forensic Vans to Aid Crime Investigation

The Assembly Speaker said on Monday that the '112' emergency service has been rolled out simultaneously at more than 400 locations across Chhattisgarh, while the mobile forensic vans will help preserve crucial evidence such as fingerprints, blood samples and clothing fibres that are often lost or contaminated soon after a crime scene is crowded.

The Speaker noted that the vans would help secure crucial evidence such as fingerprints, blood samples and clothing fibres, which are often lost or contaminated shortly after a crime due to crowd interference at incident sites.

Singh said, "This occasion marks the launch of a significant initiative: the distribution of the '112' emergency service across more than 400 locations throughout Chhattisgarh, all taking place simultaneously today. Furthermore, another pivotal step has been taken with the introduction of Mobile Forensic Vans."

He further stated that "These vans address the critical issue where evidence of a crime, such as fingerprints, clothing fibres, or blood samples, is often compromised or destroyed shortly after an incident occurs, particularly due to the arrival of crowds within the first hour."

'Ekke Number, Sabbo Bar': An Integrated Emergency System

Launched under the theme "Ekke Number, Sabbo Bar", the upgraded emergency response system integrates police, fire and medical emergency services under a single platform to provide quicker assistance during emergencies.

High-Tech Fleet and 24/7 Citizen Access

The 400 newly deployed emergency vehicles are equipped with smartphones, GPS systems, wireless radios, PTZ cameras, dash cameras, mobile NVR systems and solar backup facilities, enabling live monitoring, real-time tracking and faster communication during emergency response operations.

The service will operate round the clock using GIS-based monitoring, advanced vehicle tracking systems, SIP trunk technology and automatic caller location identification. All 33 district coordination centres in the State have been connected to the network. Citizens will also be able to seek assistance through voice calls, SMS, email, web portal, WhatsApp, chatbot services and the SOS-112 India mobile application. (ANI)