Uttarakhand police cracked down on protesters demanding a salary hike in Dehradun's Selaqui industrial area. Following a stone-pelting incident, cases were registered, arrests made, and Section 163 of the BNSS was imposed to restore order.

The Uttarakhand police have launched a massive crackdown against 'anarchic elements inciting the public' following a protest by workers demanding a salary hike. Authorities have already registered cases in connection with a stone-throwing incident and arrested several accused, officials said.

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This comes after the district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the region since Sunday evening in view of the recent rise in labour unrest and protest incidents in the Selaqui industrial area located on the Dehradun-Paonta Highway.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Local Intelligence Unit has been activated, and additional police forces have been deployed in the industrial belt. The police on Sunday stated that the current situation has been peaceful.

Police Detail Action Taken

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer Anuj Kumar emphasised that those involved in the incident have been identified and action has been taken under relevant sections of BNSS. "On May 16, 2024, during a labour movement, an incident of stone-pelting took place. In that regard, we have registered case numbers 58/2024, 59/2024, and 60/2024. The miscreants have been identified, and anarchic elements inciting the public have also been marked. Action is ongoing. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain peace and order in the area. Flag marches are being conducted regularly, and appeals are being made to the public. Additionally, such elements have been arrested, and action has been taken under Section 170 of the BNSS," he said.

Explaining the current situation in the area, he added, "All workers have returned to their jobs. Teams from the administration and the labour department are also present. The workers were explained everything; they understood the situation and returned to work."

It is noteworthy that workers in several industrial establishments have been staging protests and sit-ins demanding salary hikes. Incidents of stone-pelting have also been reported at some places, raising concerns over the law and order situation. Workers from some factories in the Selaqui Industrial Area, including Lightanium Technology, Dixon Technologies and Global Medicos, are protesting for salary increments, further intensifying concerns regarding maintenance of law and order in the area.

Prohibitory Orders Under Section 163

Under Section 163, the administration has prohibited carrying weapons, sticks, rods, swords, or any other lethal objects in the Selakui and SIDCUL areas. The collection of bricks, stones, or any items that could be used in violence has also been banned.

In addition, slogan shouting, the use of loudspeakers, public gatherings, rallies, and protests will not be allowed without prior permission. Gathering of five or more people at any public place has also been prohibited. Processions involving buses, tractor-trolleys, and other vehicles in groups have been banned as well.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found damaging government property. The administration has clarified that the order has been issued to maintain peace, security, and communal harmony in the industrial areas. Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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