A Bhopal court denied anticipatory bail to Samarth Singh, accused in the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma. Her family questioned the system, demanding a second post-mortem and an independent probe. Police announced a Rs 10,000 reward for his arrest.

A session court in Bhopal on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of accused husband Samarth Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.

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Speaking to ANI, after the denial of the anticipatory bail plea, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, praised the police for their argument presented before the court and at same time questioned them as well for their previous move. "The arguments presented by the police today were very good. The police argued that these individuals are highly influential people and that they could tamper with the evidence. If this argument by the police is indeed correct, then based on this, the decision to release the first accused on bail was erroneous. Either this is flawed, or the police are at fault. From our side, we will certainly continue to make every possible effort. In cases involving dowry-related deaths, specifically if the death occurs within seven years of the marriage, the accused is required to be taken into custody. Yet here, you granted bail. Immediately after the FIR was lodged, allowing for anticipatory bail to be secured even while the police were explicitly stating that these are influential individuals who could tamper with the evidence," Navnidhi Sharma said.

Family Questions Bail System, Demands Independent Probe

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased questioned the decision to grant bail to the accused's mother in the case. "The grounds cited for rejecting Samarth's (accused) bail were the very same grounds upon which his mother was subsequently granted bail. How was her bail approved? If the administration truly seeks justice for the young victim, why do they not immediately grant permission to transfer her body to AIIMS Delhi?... Since we are not satisfied with the initial post-mortem findings, any new findings that might emerge from a second post-mortem can be obtained in a timely manner... As we seek justice, we will certainly knock on every possible door available to us without fail... If the administration has nothing to fear and genuinely desires an impartial investigation, then let them conduct that investigation outside the boundaries of their own state," he said.

Additionally, the victim's family also demands a Supreme Court-monitored independent investigation into the matter and a second postmortem of her daughter. Twisha's father said, "In the court, we said that anticipatory bail should not be given because this was a heinous crime. Police today stated that this family (Samarth Singh's) is very influential and they can influence the investigation. We have very little hope of justice. We are fighting against the system. We want a second postmortem to be conducted but we are being stopped. We request the state government to take cognizance and shift the body to AIIMS, Delhi. Our demand is that the Supreme Court monitor an independent probe."

Police Announce Reward for Accused Husband

Along with this, Bhopal police intensified its investigation, announcing a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh and deployed six teams into the probe of the matter. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Misrod), Rajnish Kashyap Koul told ANI, "A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced in the case. Several teams have been deployed to catch the accused Samarth Singh. Correspondence has also been sent to the passport office so that constitutional action can be taken. Our 6 teams are engaged in the investigation."

In-Laws' Allegations Refuted

Meanwhile, when asked about Twisha's in-laws' allegation that she was a drug addict, he said that it was a part of an investigation into whether or not Twisha used to take drugs. "It also needs to be known who all in their family used to consume drugs and what was the condition in their family. Under what circumstances, their elder daughter-in-law left and got divorced. Their black history will also be revealed," deceased father said.

Mother of the deceased, Rekha Sharma said, "Today many allegations are being levelled against Twisha because she is not alive."

Background of the Case

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Notably, Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail earlier into the matter while Samarth Singh plea was denied. (ANI)