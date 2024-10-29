TVK conference: Vijay mourns death of party members after road accident

TVK Maanadu: Several party workers travelling to the Tamil Nadu Victory Party's conference in a four-wheeler tragically died in a road accident.

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay's first state-level political conference occurred yesterday in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. The Tamil Nadu Victory Party (TVK) intends to field Vijay as their chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. While his political entry has been anticipated for years, Vijay successfully conducted his first political conference yesterday amidst a massive crowd. He addressed several significant issues at the conference, notably questioning the necessity of the Governor and directly challenging both the BJP and the DMK parties, creating a considerable stir.

TVK workers from various parts of Tamil Nadu visited Vikravandi to attend the conference. Tragically, party members Srinivasan, Vijaykalai, Vasanthakumar, Riyaz, Udayakumar, and Charles died in a road accident en route to V. Salai. This tragic news shook Tamil Nadu. However, even 24 hours after the conference concluded, Vijay had not issued a condolence message.

A party worker, speaking at a press conference, expressed disappointment that no message of comfort had been received from the leadership even 24 hours after the deaths. He stated that they weren't seeking compensation, nor demanding a personal visit to the condolence meeting, but simply a word of comfort. He publicly raised several accusations, questioning if this was the reward for their service to the party. Subsequently, around 8:00 PM, Vijay released a statement.

In the statement, Vijay expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of party members Advocate Mr Gilli Srinivasan, Mr J.K. Vijaykalai, Mr Vasanthakumar, Mr Riyaz, Mr Udayakumar, and Mr Charles, who succumbed to his injuries. He stated that their contributions to the party would be remembered.

