US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after BJP’s historic and decisive victory in West Bengal. The win marks the party’s first-ever success in the state, ending years of opposition rule and strengthening BJP’s position.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured what the White House called a “historic and decisive” electoral victory in West Bengal. The result marks a major political breakthrough for the BJP, as it has come to power in the state for the first time, signalling a significant change in its political landscape.

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White House Confirms Trump–Modi Phone Call

White House spokesman Kush Desai said President Trump conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi during a recent phone conversation. He reportedly appreciated India’s leadership and expressed admiration for Modi’s governance.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” Desai told, adding that Trump had earlier spoken about how fortunate India is to have Modi as its leader.

BJP Secures First-Ever Victory in West Bengal

The BJP’s win is being viewed as a major milestone in West Bengal politics, ending the long-standing dominance of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. The victory marks the party’s first successful takeover of the state government.

End of Long Political Dominance in Bengal

West Bengal has seen decades of political shifts. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) governed the state for 35 years until 2011, followed by 15 years of rule by the Trinamool Congress. The latest result represents a major transformation in the state’s political direction.

Key Boost for PM Modi’s Political Standing

The outcome is being seen as a strong boost for Prime Minister Modi during his third term in office. The BJP’s victory in West Bengal is considered a reflection of its growing influence and changing voter sentiment across major states in India.