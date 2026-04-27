Arvind Kejriwal slammed PM Modi, calling him a 'bheegi billi' before Trump while jailing opposition leaders on false cases. The comments followed a court quashing the PSA detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he turns into a "bheegi billi" in front of US President Donald Trump, but throws opposition leaders in jail on false allegations. The remark came after the High Court quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) case against Jammu and Kashmir AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister Modi will have to answer for this. The man who turns into a 'bheegi billi' (drenched cat) in front of Trump throws opposition leaders into jail on false cases. Modi ji, if you have the guts, then say just one word to Trump--show it. Otherwise, the country will understand that he is the weakest and most cowardly Prime Minister in India's history," he wrote.

Omar Abdullah Slams 'Gross Misuse of Law'

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday termed the detention of Jammu and Kashmir AAP MLA Mehraj Malik a "gross misuse of law".

"He should NEVER have been detained under PSA; in fact, he should never have been detained at all. His detention was a gross misuse of this law & totally unjustified. I hope the people responsible for this detention learn a valuable lesson from the decision of the High Court & reflect on the way these laws are being abused in J&K," he wrote.

Malik was detained amid allegations related to public order and security concerns after the Jammu and Kashmir authorities invoked the Public Safety Act against him. (ANI)