A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has been suspended after a truck driver accused him of stealing Rs 20,000 while accepting a lift in the driver's vehicle.

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has been suspended after a truck driver accused him of stealing Rs 20,000 while accepting a lift in the driver's vehicle. The dramatic incident, which culminated in a 13-kilometre chase and a roadside confrontation, was captured on video and has since gone viral, triggering outrage and prompting both a criminal case and a departmental inquiry.

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The sub-inspector allegedly requested a lift from the truck driver while travelling through Hamirpur. The driver agreed and dropped him near a toll plaza, where the officer reportedly got into his personal vehicle and drove away.

Shortly after resuming his journey, the truck driver allegedly discovered that Rs 20,000 had gone missing from his belongings. Suspecting the police officer, he immediately turned his truck around and pursued the sub-inspector for nearly 13 kilometres before finally intercepting him.

Videos widely shared on social media capture the heated confrontation, with the truck driver accusing the officer of taking the cash. During the roadside exchange, the missing Rs 20,000 was allegedly recovered from inside the sub-inspector's uniform.

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As the footage spread rapidly online, Hamirpur Police confirmed that disciplinary and legal action had been initiated against the officer.

"A video is going viral on social media today, dated 06.07.2026, in which a person is accusing a Sub-Inspector (SI) of stealing money. Based on the written complaint received from the concerned individual in the aforementioned case, proceedings are underway to register a case under relevant sections at Kotwali Nagar Police Station, Hamirpur. The concerned Sub-Inspector has been immediately suspended, and orders for a departmental inquiry have been issued. The investigation is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts of the investigation," the statement, signed by Circle Officer Sadar Yashpal Singh, read.

Police have not yet publicly clarified the exact circumstances under which the cash was allegedly recovered, and officials stressed that the allegations remain under investigation.