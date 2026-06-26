A Gurugram police personnel is facing backlash after a viral video allegedly captured him verbally abusing an auto-rickshaw driver who refused to provide a free ride, triggering outrage and raising concerns over police conduct.

A Gurugram police personnel is facing backlash after a viral video allegedly captured him verbally abusing an auto-rickshaw driver who refused to provide a free ride, triggering outrage and raising concerns over police conduct. The video shows a heated confrontation between the policeman and the auto driver. According to the driver, the officer boarded his auto and asked to be taken to his destination without paying.

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However, the driver declined, explaining that he had already accepted a ride through a booking app and was on his way to pick up a customer. He said abandoning the booked passenger was not an option.

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Instead of accepting the explanation, the police personnel allegedly started verbally abusing the auto driver. Visibly distressed, the auto driver questioned why he was being insulted simply for carrying out his work and existing booking.

Towards the end of the viral clip, the driver addressed the camera directly, claiming that he had arrived to complete a legitimate app-based ride when the officer entered his vehicle and demanded a free trip. After he refused, he alleged, he was verbally abused.

The incident has sparked sharp criticism online, with social media users condemning the officer's alleged behaviour and demanding accountability.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police are yet to issue an official statement or respond to the allegations surrounding the viral video.