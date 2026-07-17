A high-level I&B Ministry delegation met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss preparations for the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2027. Fadnavis recalled the success of the 2025 edition and called for a bigger sequel.

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, led by Secretary Chanchal Kumar, called on the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, today to hold a preliminary meeting on preparations for the second edition of the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2027.

CM Fadnavis Lauds Inaugural Summit, Sets Vision for 2027

According to an official release, CM Fadnavis stated that the inaugural edition of WAVES 2025 was a resounding success. The inaugural edition of WAVES was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4, 2025. Fadnavis stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to take WAVES to greater heights as a global platform showcasing the world of films, music, gaming, animation, and storytelling, while fostering collaboration among artists and creators from across the world.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister called upon the Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra to work in close coordination to make the second edition of the WAVES an even bigger success.

I&B Ministry Outlines Preparations

During the meeting, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar, briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations and key initiatives being undertaken for the second edition of WAVES, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in 2027.

Key Officials in Attendance

The senior officers of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry present on the occasion included the CEO of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi Additional Secretary Prabhat, Director General (West Zone), Ministry of I & B, Smita Vats Sharma, Joint Secretary (IP&C) C. Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting) Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films) Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Institutions) Dr. K.K. Nirala, Managing Director of NFDC Prakash Magdum, among others.

The senior officers of the Government of Maharashtra who attended the meeting included the Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Shrikar Pardeshi, Principal Secretary (Industries, Investment and Services) Dr. P. Anbalagan, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and Director-General, DGIPR Brijesh Singh, among others.

Internal Review and Venue Recce

Before the meeting with the Chief Minister, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar chaired a review meeting with senior Ministry officials to assess the preparations for WAVES 2027. The review was followed by a recce of the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, which was the venue that hosted the inaugural edition of WAVES in 2025 and is proposed to host the next edition of WAVES. (ANI)