A police intervention in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar has sparked controversy after CCTV footage allegedly showed a sub-inspector (SI) slapping two women during an operation at a hotel.

A police intervention in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar has sparked controversy after CCTV footage allegedly showed a sub-inspector (SI) slapping two women during an operation at a hotel. The incident reportedly unfolded in the Panchwati area, where police had arrived following a late-night clash between two groups.

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According to the women, the SI allegedly slapped them despite the presence of a woman police officer at the scene. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions over police conduct.

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Police sources said that a woman from the opposing group also sustained injuries during the altercation.

Meanwhile, SI Himanshu has been transferred to District Lines, while a Preliminary General (PG) enquiry has been ordered to examine the sequence of events and the officer's conduct during the intervention.

Officials said the inquiry is currently underway and that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the PG enquiry.