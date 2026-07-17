LG VK Saxena commissioned India's first and deepest geothermal wells in Ladakh's Puga Valley. Executed by ONGC, this project is a major step towards a 1 MW pilot power project and making Ladakh a carbon-neutral clean energy hub.

In a significant step towards making Ladakh a clean energy hub under Prime Minister Narednra Modi's clean energy mission, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday commissioned India's first and deepest two geothermal wells at Puga Valley in Ladakh, which were executed by ONGC Energy Centre.

An official statement mentioned that the first of the two wells was successfully drilled to its target depth of 1000 metres on May 22 2026, and the other geothermal well was spudded on June 3 2026. In a record time of just over a month, it was successfully drilled and completed to a depth of 1000 metres on July 8 2026.

A Catalyst for Ladakh's Development

Mentioning the project, the Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, on X said, "Braving extreme weather, unpredictable geothermal activities and complex subsurface conditions, our engineering teams completed the drilling of wells in a record time."

"I am confident that this geothermal project will catalyze Ladakh's holistic development, strengthening energy security, promoting environmental sustainability, and contributing to socio-economic growth", he added. He also congratulated all the engineers and technical experts involved in the project.

The statement also highlighted that these two geothermal wells are critical for the successful implementation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project at Puga, which will be India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project. Speaking on the occasion, LG VK Saxena said, "This Geothermal Power project would act as a catalyst for Ladakh's holistic development. Beyond its scientific significance, this initiative will strengthen Ladakh's energy security, promote environmental sustainability and contribute to regional socio-economic development. What has been achieved in Puga Valley would serve as a blueprint for India's net-zero journey and significantly contribute towards making Ladakh a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable region."

Project Overcomes Delays

Notably, the geothermal power project had suffered a major setback following the expiry of the earlier tripartite MoU between the Ladakh Administration, LAHDC Leh and ONGC Energy Centre, resulting in critical delays of several months in project execution, the statement mentioned.

Technical Achievements in a Challenging Environment

Project Engineers informed that the maximum temperature of 135 degrees Celsius was recorded at a depth of 400 meters, it added. The statement also mentioned that futher testing is on and the project engineers are hopeful to achieve even higher temperatures for operation of the 1MW pilot geothermal power project and eventual commercial exploration of geothermal energy.

It was also highlighted in the statement that the project has been undertaken in one of the world's most challenging operating environments, characterised by extreme weather conditions, rugged terrain and a limited annual working season. (ANI)