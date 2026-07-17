The Bengal Police have launched a massive search for a 15-year-old national shooter, Damayanti Sen, who has gone missing from her home in Central Howrah. She was last spotted on CCTV at Howrah Railway Station.

Kolkata: The Bengal Police are on a massive hunt for a 15-year-old national shooter who has mysteriously gone missing. The girl, Damayanti Sen, is a resident of Central Howrah.

According to the police, Damayanti left her house on Thursday evening to buy groceries from a nearby shop but never came back. Her family got worried when she didn't return. They first checked with all her friends and relatives, but she wasn't anywhere to be found. That's when they decided to file a police complaint.

Once the missing person's complaint was filed, the police immediately started a city-wide search. During the investigation, they found CCTV footage from Howrah Railway Station that showed the girl. The visuals show Damayanti walking along platforms 4 and 5. However, it's unclear where she went after that. Police also confirmed that she was carrying her mobile phone when she left home.

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Her relatives told the media that Damayanti had recently been selected for the national team trials and was training very hard. Her routine involved waking up early every day for practice. They also said that there were no problems or issues with her at home.

Damayanti's mother has also put out a heartfelt appeal on social media, asking for any information about her daughter. She mentioned that at the time she went missing, Damayanti was wearing a pink t-shirt and pants. "If anyone gets any information, please let us know," her mother pleaded.

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