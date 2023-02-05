Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council

    Tripura Election 2023: The Tipra Motha manifesto proposed a Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Police Bill to administrate the police force. Approximately 6,000 young people will be recruited for the same. 

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Tipra Motha announced its manifesto for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, promising to fight for 'Greater Tipraland,' a tribal council police force, 20,000 new jobs and additionally, a one-time package for surrendering militants on Saturday. 

    "Non-tribals living in the tribal council area will not be forced out, and all 'samajpatis' of indigenous tribes will be given Rs 25,000 per month," said Pradyot Debbarma, Tipra Motha chief. 

    "Tipra Motha is fully committed to the core ideological demand of a permanent constitutional solution for Tripura's indigenous people, and we will continue to fight for our people's rights until it is achieved," he added.

    The manifesto proposed a Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Police Bill for the administration of the police force. Approximately 6,000 young people will be recruited for it.

    Debbarma said that if his party is elected, land rights will be granted to those who do not currently have them. He also promised to establish a Manipuri Welfare Board for the development of the community.

    In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark that voting for Tipra Motha is equivalent to not voting at all, Debbarma said, "What is the BJP's motivation for running in Meghalaya? Why is it fighting elections in Tamil Nadu when it knows it has no chance of winning?"

    The 60-member assembly will be elected on February 16, and the votes will be counted on March 2. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
