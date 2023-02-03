Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Election 2023: CPI-M releases manifesto; promises to restore old pension scheme, 2.5 lakh new jobs

    Tripura Election 2023: Left Front convener Narayan Kar said that the Left Front would raise government employees' dearness allowance (DA) twice a year based on the consumer price index and reintroduce the old pension scheme. 

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    The opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura released its election manifesto on Friday, promising 2.5 lakh new jobs, pensions for poor senior citizens, reintroducing the old pension scheme, and two DA hikes for government employees every year. 

    The latest manifesto further promised the reinstatement of 10,323 laid-off teachers, the regularisation of contractual employees' services, and increased autonomy for the tribal council.

     

    While releasing the 15-page manifesto, the Left Front convener Narayan Kar claimed that democracy had been suffocated in Tripura since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2018. 

    Kar said, "People's voting rights have been snatched away by the BJP-IPFT regime, as has their freedom to express themselves. When the Left Front wins the elections, it will restore democratic values." 

    "If the Left Front secures the people's blessing, we will create 2.5 lakh jobs over the next five years," he said, adding that contractual employees will be regularised following the guidelines.

    Anyone over 60 years of age with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for a social pension, said Kar. 

    Furthermore, he said that the Left Front would raise government employees' dearness allowance (DA) twice a year based on the consumer price index and reintroduce the old pension scheme. Tripura has a total of 1,88,494 government employees and pensioners.

    The Left Front also promised the poor 200 days of work per year to help the rural economy.

    Kar said the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would have a high level of autonomy under the Left Front.

    Asserting that the Left Front is committed to providing a corruption-free and people-friendly government, he said that the Left Front's alliance with the Congress would soon release a common minimum programme.

    The CPI(M) will contest 43 seats on its own, while the Forward Bloc, RSP, and CPI will each contest one seat. The Left Front backs an independent candidate in West Tripura's Ramnagar constituency. According to the seat-sharing agreement, Congress is fighting for 13 seats.

    The voting for the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16, and the results will be announced on March 2

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
