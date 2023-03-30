Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

In 2012, under the BJP government in Karnataka, two ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching explicit videos on a mobile phone in the state Assembly while proceedings were on.

In another embarrassing incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching pornography during the Tripura Assembly session. Bagbasa BJP legislator had explicit clips playing on his phone as a session was underway. This was caught on camera and a video has gone viral on social media.

It can be seen that the incident is not an isolated one and lawmakers, in the past, have been left red-faced after being spotted peeking at adult-content videos while in public.

The incident involved Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi, who was watching the clips, and Minister for Women and Child Development CC Patil, with whom he shared it.

In 2019, Karnataka Mahila Congress workers staged protests against the then Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sack him.

Recently, an adult film replaced advertisements being played on the TV screens installed at Patna Junction Railway Station made headlines.

In a statement, Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway (ECR), said that two FIRs have been registered against the agency, one each by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

