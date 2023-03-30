Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    In 2012, under the BJP government in Karnataka, two ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching explicit videos on a mobile phone in the state Assembly while proceedings were on.

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    In another embarrassing incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching pornography during the Tripura Assembly session. Bagbasa BJP legislator had explicit clips playing on his phone as a session was underway. This was caught on camera and a video has gone viral on social media.

    It can be seen that the incident is not an isolated one and lawmakers, in the past, have been left red-faced after being spotted peeking at adult-content videos while in public.

    Also read: Porn on TV screens at Patna station: Railways terminates contract of agency responsible for ads

    In 2012, under the BJP government in Karnataka, two ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching explicit videos on a mobile phone in the state Assembly while proceedings were on. Later, he reportedly said they were watching the video for "educational purposes and to find out more about rave parties".

    The incident involved Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi, who was watching the clips, and Minister for Women and Child Development CC Patil, with whom he shared it.

    In 2019, Karnataka Mahila Congress workers staged protests against the then Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sack him.

    Also read: 'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    Recently, an adult film replaced advertisements being played on the TV screens installed at Patna Junction Railway Station made headlines.

    In a statement, Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway (ECR), said that two FIRs have been registered against the agency, one each by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

    Also read: Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
