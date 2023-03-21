'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

Patna porn case: The incident took place when hundreds of people were waiting for their trains on platform number 10. Suddenly, pornographic visuals appeared on the LED screens installed on the platform. A tweet by pornstar Kendra Lust on the pornographic clip played at Patna railway station has gone viral.

Taking to social media, she retweeted the post with the hashtag #BiharRailwayStation. Replying to a user who asked about the video, Kendra said, "Maybe that my video. I hope..." Meanwhile, other users claimed that porn star Anissa Kate was in the viral video.

For the uninitiated, on Sunday evening there was a commotion at Patna Railway Station when porn clip began to play on the TV screen set up there for marketing. Hundreds of people were waiting for their trains on platform number 10 when the event occurred on Sunday. Instead of the platform's installed adverts, pornographic images suddenly emerged on the LED screens. For almost three minutes, the graphics remained on display, giving several passengers time to film them on their phones.

Patna Junction became a trending topic on Twitter as soon as the videos started to circulate.

Following the occurrence, the Railways cancelled the involved agency's tender and filed a FIR. In accordance with Section 145 of the Railway Act, a complaint has been filed against Dutta Communication (the company that ran the displays) and its unidentified operators and employees.

Kendra Lust is an American porn star. Michelle Anne Mason is Kendra's real name, however she goes under the stage name Kendra Lust. Kendra spent a lot of time as a webcam lady before becoming a porn actress and porn movie director.

