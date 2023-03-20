Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Porn on TV screens at Patna station: Railways terminates contract of agency responsible for ads

    Dutta Studio, a Kolkata-based agency, had been contracted to make announcements on the TV screens about arrival and departure of passenger trains at the junction.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    A day after TV screens installed at platform number 10 at Patna railway station played a porn clip, the Railways on Monday said it has cancelled the contract of the agency responsible for relaying advertisements on the screens.

    In a statement, Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway (ECR), said that two FIRs have been registered against the agency, one each by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

    "Taking the abhorrent incident that took place on platform number 10 of Patna Junction on March 19 very seriously... Two FIRs have been registered against Dutta Studio Company Private Limited. One FIR was lodged by RPF and the other by GRP under the IT Act. Also, action is being taken to blacklist the said agency by terminating its contract and all TV screens operated by it have been disconnected/logged out. The incident is being investigated by RPF and GRP so that legal action can be taken," the statement from ECR said.

    The clip which was purportedly recorded by a passenger and the blurred version went viral on the web.

    Dutta Studio, a Kolkata-based agency, had been contracted to make announcements on the TV screens about arrival and departure of passenger trains at the junction.

    (With inputs from PTI)

