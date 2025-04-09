user
UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; WATCH

A tragic accident occurred at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, when a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles, resulting in one death and injuries to at least five others.

ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Ayodhya: One person died and five others were injured after a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into several vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Raja Babu, one among the injured in the incident, told ANI that he saved his life after "jumping" from his vehicle, alleging that the dumper ran over a person.

Dr Manish Shakya, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya, told ANI, "One person has died in the incident. One patient who has sustained a minor injury is being treated here; the other five who have sustained major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College..."

Babu said, "At the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper rammed into my vehicle. I was able to jump from my vehicle and save my life...The dumper hit several other people and vehicles and ran over a person. I sustained injury on my leg, chest and head..." 

