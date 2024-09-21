Atishi set to become Delhi's youngest CM; swearing in ceremony today at Raj Niwas

The swearing-in ceremony for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi as the Chief Minister of Delhi, along with her new council of ministers, will take place on Saturday at Raj Niwas. This marks a significant moment in Delhi politics as Atishi steps into the leadership role, becoming the youngest CM of the national capital

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is set to take oath as the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi today, following her appointment as the CM-designate. The ceremony, which will also see the swearing-in of the new council of ministers, is scheduled to take place at Raj Niwas at 4:30 PM. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has officially approved Atishi’s appointment as CM, as well as the resignation of former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

According to sources, the event will be a low-key affair due to Kejriwal’s resignation and the delay in obtaining necessary approvals, which left little time for extensive preparations. Atishi, who previously managed 13 portfolios in the outgoing Kejriwal government, now faces the task of leading Delhi with a new cabinet team.

New Cabinet with Fresh Faces

The newly-formed council of ministers will see several familiar names from the previous administration, such as Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain, each of whom held significant portfolios under the leadership of former CM Arvind Kejriwal. However, a fresh face joining the ranks is Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, who will make his debut as a minister in the Atishi-led government.

Rai, who managed the environment and general administration portfolios, and Bharadwaj, who oversaw health and urban development, will retain significant roles. Gahlot, who handled transport and home affairs, will continue his duties, while Hussain remains responsible for food and supplies. Atishi’s leadership will be crucial in pushing forward key initiatives, including the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

AAP to Prove Majority

The Atishi-led government is expected to face a brief tenure, as the Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2024. In preparation, the AAP has called for a session in the Delhi Assembly on September 26-27 to prove the majority of the new government.

The administration will also need to expedite several welfare policies and address pending issues. Among the key tasks on Atishi's plate are fast-tracking the doorstep delivery of services and addressing various social welfare initiatives left pending by the previous administration.

Atishi’s Early Life and Political Journey

Atishi was born on June 8, 1981, into a family of academics in Delhi. Both her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, were professors at Delhi University. Atishi was given the middle name "Marlena," combining Marx and Lenin, reflecting her ideological roots. However, in 2018, she chose to drop her middle name to focus more on her public service work.

Atishi’s academic journey began in Delhi, where she completed her schooling at Springdales School, before graduating from St. Stephen’s College with a degree in History. She furthered her studies at Oxford University, where she earned her master’s in History on a Chevening scholarship. Additionally, she became a Rhodes scholar at Magdalen College in 2005, broadening her academic prowess.

Her involvement in politics began in 2013 when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Atishi played a key role in policy-making within the party and was actively involved in protests, such as the Jal Satyagraha in Madhya Pradesh. Her leadership abilities came to the forefront when she contested and won the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kalkaji, solidifying her status as an influential figure in Delhi politics

A New Era of Leadership for Delhi.

With her appointment as the youngest Chief Minister, Atishi faces the challenge of leading Delhi through a transitional period. Her experience as a minister, combined with her academic and activist background, positions her as a dynamic leader capable of steering the capital toward progress. Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the policies and priorities of Delhi as it prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

