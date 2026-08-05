In Uttarakhand, a car was swept into a swollen stream by heavy monsoon rains, trapping the driver inside. A dramatic viral video captured the moment locals conducted a successful rescue just before the vehicle was overwhelmed by the powerful current.

A terrifying incident from Uttarakhand has once again highlighted the dangers of driving during the monsoon after a car was swept into a rain-fed stream following heavy rainfall. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, with many praising the quick response of locals while urging motorists to avoid crossing flooded roads.

The incident occurred after intense rain caused a seasonal stream to swell rapidly, trapping the vehicle in fast-moving water. As the current grew stronger, the driver found himself stranded inside the car, unable to move to safety. Eyewitnesses gathered near the scene and immediately launched efforts to rescue him before the vehicle could be carried away by the powerful flow.

In the viral video, the car can be seen partially submerged as floodwaters rush around it. The tense moments show rescuers carefully approaching the stranded vehicle and helping the driver escape just in time. Within moments of the rescue, the current continued to batter the vehicle, underscoring how narrowly the driver escaped a potentially fatal accident.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Truck Carrying Tomatoes Overturns On MP Expressway After Nilgai Appears, Locals Rush To Collect (WATCH)

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the page 'ghantaghar._' wrote, "Life is more precious than reaching your destination on time. Never attempt to cross overflowing streams during heavy rains." The video has since attracted thousands of views and comments, with users calling the rescue "nothing short of a miracle" and urging authorities to improve safety measures at vulnerable crossings.

One user commented, "He got a second life. Nature always wins." Another wrote, "People should never underestimate the force of flowing water." Several others praised the bravery of the rescuers who risked their own safety to save the stranded driver.

The incident comes as several parts of Uttarakhand continue to witness heavy rainfall, leading to rising river levels, waterlogging and flash flood-like situations in vulnerable areas. Authorities have repeatedly advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling through low-lying roads, overflowing streams and landslide-prone routes during periods of intense rainfall.

The viral rescue serves as a stark reminder that even a seemingly shallow water crossing can become deadly within minutes during the monsoon. Officials continue to urge commuters to follow weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and prioritise safety over reaching their destination quickly.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Dies After Scooter Slips Under Moving Road Roller, Chilling CCTV Captures Crash