A powerful storm swept through Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, causing widespread damage to property and infrastructure. Social media videos led to speculation that it was a tornado. However, weather experts clarified the phenomenon was a severe thunderstorm with strong rotating winds, not a tornado.

A powerful storm swept through parts of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on the evening of June 21, 2026, causing extensive damage to homes, roadside shops, a toll plaza, and a private theme park. Dramatic visuals of the weather event quickly went viral on social media, prompting many to speculate that the state had witnessed its first-ever tornado.

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However, weather experts have clarified that the phenomenon was not a tornado. According to meteorologists, the intense winds were associated with a severe thunderstorm generated by a cumulonimbus cloud system.

What Happened in Thoothukudi?

Videos recorded by residents near the Thoothukudi airport area showed dust, debris, and loose objects being violently lifted into the air by a rotating column of wind. The funnel-like formation and swirling debris closely resembled a tornado, leading many social media users to describe it as a historic weather event for Tamil Nadu.

The powerful storm disrupted normal life in several areas, damaging property and infrastructure. While the visuals appeared similar to those of a tornado, experts noted that such strong rotating winds can occasionally occur during intense thunderstorms without meeting the scientific criteria required to classify them as tornadoes.

The viral footage has sparked widespread discussion online, with meteorologists urging the public to rely on official weather assessments rather than social media speculation when identifying extreme weather events.

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The storm caused widespread destruction in Vagaikulam and Mudivaithanendal villages, located about 20 km from Thoothukudi city on the Thoothukudi–Tirunelveli highway. Powerful winds uprooted trees, snapped electricity poles, and tore roof sheets off buildings, while a residential area with nearly 200 houses reportedly suffered significant damage. Residents said household items, including ceiling fans and roofing materials, were lifted into the air and hurled over long distances, with some debris becoming entangled in overhead power lines, underscoring the intensity of the storm.

A private theme park near the Vagaikulam toll plaza also suffered extensive damage, with several amusement rides destroyed by the powerful winds. The storm disrupted traffic movement in the area, leaving roads blocked by debris. Preliminary estimates suggest losses running into several crores of rupees, with the affected residential area alone accounting for nearly Rs 2 crore in damages. Reports indicate that the total damage, including losses at the theme park and toll plaza, could range between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore. Two people sustained minor injuries during the storm, but no fatalities were reported. Some residents who were playing cricket in an open field said the force of the winds was so intense that it nearly lifted them off the ground.

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'Not a Tornado,' Say Experts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has clarified that the weather event in Thoothukudi cannot be classified as a tornado. According to experts, southern Tamil Nadu experienced intense thunderstorms triggered by an east-west trough, a low-pressure zone situated around 3.1 km above sea level. The system generated powerful updrafts, localised strong winds, and dust storms across the region. Meteorologists said the funnel-like formation seen near the airport was most likely a strong updraft beneath a cumulonimbus cloud, which lifted air, dust, and debris vertically, creating a tornado-like appearance.

“Tornadoes are very unusual in Thoothukudi during the southwest monsoon. This is because the atmospheric conditions needed for a tornado to form—such as strong pressure gradients, significant low-level wind shear, and organised storm-scale rotation—are generally absent in the region,” weather officials explained, adding that the likelihood of an actual tornado occurring in Thoothukudi remains extremely low.

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