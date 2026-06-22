What did a viral clip from Gurugram reveal about a delivery agent’s actions? A pair of shoes vanished, a video spread online, and Swiggy responded. Police are now examining the incident that has sparked wide debate.

A Swiggy Instamart delivery agent in Gurugram has come under scrutiny after a viral video showed him stealing a pair of shoes from outside a flat. The incident occurred on June 15 and has since drawn widespread attention online.

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The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user claiming the shoes belonged to his friend, shows the delivery executive climbing stairs and ringing the doorbell of the flat. After handing over the package, he is seen looking around, apparently checking if anyone was nearby.

Viral Video Shows Theft

The footage then captures the agent removing his head scarf and walking down the stairs. Moments later, he returns, picks up the black shoes kept outside the flat, hides them in a cloth, and leaves the building.

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 721,000 views. It quickly became a talking point across social media platforms, with users expressing shock and disappointment at the conduct of the delivery partner.

Swiggy Responds

The viral clip also caught the attention of Swiggy. The company replied to the post, stating, “We expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better.”

Authorities are now looking into the matter. Police have not yet released further details, but the video evidence is expected to play a central role in the inquiry.

The incident has raised questions about accountability and trust in delivery services, with many users calling for stricter checks and monitoring of personnel.