A viral video has exposed poor maintenance on an Indian Railways train, showing a First AC coach severely leaking during rain. Water gushed from an AC duct, flooding the compartment and damaging passenger belongings.

Indian Railways has been expanding its premium train services in recent years, often at the expense of local and passenger trains. However, questions continue to be raised about the quality and maintenance of its existing fleet. The latest controversy involves the Bikaner Express, where a First AC coach reportedly developed severe leaks during a rain shower.

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A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing water gushing from the air-conditioning duct and areas near the toilet, leaving parts of the coach flooded. The footage has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users questioning the Railways' maintenance standards.

Check the viral video here:

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Passengers Question Value for Money

The incident has reignited concerns over passenger amenities and infrastructure despite rising ticket prices. Critics argue that while fares continue to increase, the quality of service, cleanliness, and maintenance have failed to keep pace.

The Congress party shared the viral video and criticised the Centre and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The opposition alleged that instead of focusing on publicity campaigns, the government should prioritise strengthening railway infrastructure and ensuring proper upkeep of coaches. It also questioned who should be held accountable for the current condition of the railway network.

Passengers echoed similar concerns on social media, claiming that while attention is being given to launching premium services such as Vande Bharat trains, regular express trains are being neglected. Many pointed out that basic facilities, passenger comfort, and safety remain major concerns despite higher fares.

Social Media Reacts

The visuals, which resembled a mini waterfall inside the coach, quickly attracted attention online. Reports suggested that several passengers' bags and personal belongings were damaged after getting soaked.

Netizens responded with a mix of humour and frustration. Some sarcastically described the leak as an "open shower facility" for First AC passengers, while others joked that Railways should have provided complimentary shampoo and body wash. Behind the humour, however, many users expressed disappointment that passengers paying premium fares were forced to travel under such conditions.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about railway maintenance and passenger experience, with many calling for greater accountability and improved infrastructure across the network.

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