Tripura CM Manik Saha revealed plans to make Agartala Government Medical College a top medical hub in the North East. He emphasized expanding medical education, developing skilled resources, and strengthening services with modern technology.

Tripura Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha said that the state government is working tirelessly to make Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital one of the best medical education, research, and super specialty healthcare centres in North East India.

He said that the aim of the present government is to take Tripura further ahead in the health sector by providing modern technology-based education, promoting research, developing skilled human resources, and strengthening medical services.

Chief Minister said this while addressing a programme organised at the KLS Auditorium today to mark the 22nd foundation day of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

Government's Commitment to Healthcare Excellence

Inaugurating the programme, Saha, who is also the Health Minister, said that establishing a government medical college in Tripura was a dream for many. But today, AGMC has become one of the most important institutions in the North East, not only in terms of medical services but also in medical education, research, and super-speciality services. He also mentioned that medical institutions are not merely centres for curing diseases but are unique platforms for human service, knowledge, research, and human values.

Expanding Medical Education

Highlighting the government's commitment to improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when the number of MBBS seats in the state was very limited. "At present, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges has increased manifold. The gradual increase in seats at Agartala Government Medical College, expansion of seats in Dental College, growth of postgraduate medical education, and introduction of new specialised courses have opened new horizons in medical education for students of the state," said Saha.

He said that within a short span of time, a government dental college has been started in the state and its infrastructure is being further expanded. Along with this, the process of establishing an independent health university in the state is also progressing rapidly. "If this university becomes operational, the state will take another step forward in medical education, research, and the development of skilled human resources," said Saha.

Advanced Healthcare and Skilled Doctors

Praising the doctors of the state, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when patients had to be referred outside the state even for minor complex diseases. "But today, due to the skill, dedication, and use of modern technology by our doctors, even highly complex surgeries are being successfully performed at AGMC and GBP Hospital. As a result, the rate of referring patients outside the state has reduced significantly," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that nine successful kidney transplants have already been completed in the state and the government is moving ahead in a planned manner to introduce liver and heart transplant services in the coming days.

Government Health Schemes and Initiatives

Dr. Saha said that health is the greatest asset of a person. Keeping this goal in mind, the Central and State Governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are working together to develop health infrastructure, expand medical education, and ensure modern healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said that improved health services are being delivered to the doorsteps of the common people through Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Mukhyamantri Sarvajan Arogya Abhiyan. "About 81.7% of children have been vaccinated under the complete immunisation programme during April-May of the financial year 2026-27, which is a significant achievement of our public health system. A mid-day meal facility has been started for the relatives of patients at GBP Hospital at just Rs. 10. Besides, the construction work of a large-scale 'Bharat Mata Canteen' and a modern night shelter is also underway," he added.

MoU for Community Health Services

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, on the occasion in the presence of Dr. Saha. Through this agreement, the 'Niramaya' Medical Service Unit of Ramakrishna Mission will be recognised as an additional Urban Health Training Centre under AGMC and GBP Hospital. As a result, community-based medical education, training, and public health services will be further strengthened.

The programme was attended by GB Rogi Kalyan Samity Chairman and MLA Minarani Sarkar, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Tripura National Health Mission Director Saju Wahid A, Health Department Director Debashree Debbarma, Medical Education In-charge Professor Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Family Welfare and Preventive Medical Services Director Dr. Anjan Das, Secretary of Viveknagar Ramakrishna Mission Swami Shubhakarananda Maharaj, AGMC Principal Professor Tapan Majumder, GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Bidhan Goswami, Deputy Medical Superintendent Kanak Chowdhury, and other eminent doctors. (ANI)