Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged corporate organisations to partner with the State's 'Telangana Rising-2047' vision by aligning their CSR initiatives with its development priorities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Telangana Calls for CSR Alignment with 2047 Vision

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday urged corporate organisations to partner with the State's long-term development vision, Telangana Rising-2047, by aligning their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives with its development priorities.

He said inclusive and sustainable development could be achieved only through the collective efforts of the Government, industry and society.

Speaking after inaugurating the 50th Southern India Regional Conference of Company Secretaries, a two-day conference organised by the Hyderabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at the Telangana Contractors Cultural Club, Kondapur, Sridhar Babu described Telangana Rising-2047 as a long-term development vision aimed at achieving inclusive economic growth and social progress.

The vision, he said, sought to ensure that economic growth translated into social progress, innovation generated employment opportunities and development reached every constituency while benefiting all sections of society.

Government Pledges Partnership and Support

The Minister said the State Government attached high priority to partnerships with industries, educational institutions, voluntary organisations and the corporate sector in achieving these objectives.

Assuring investors and companies of continued support, he said the Government would remain a reliable partner in implementing impactful CSR initiatives while facilitating industrial investments across Telangana.

Evolving Role of Corporate Professionals

Referring to rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence, data governance and cybersecurity, Sridhar Babu said the responsibilities of corporate professionals had expanded significantly.

He said Company Secretaries should complement their compliance responsibilities by serving as strategic advisers to corporate boards, particularly in areas of governance, sustainability and ethical business practices.

ICSI Commended for Collaboration

Sridhar Babu also appreciated the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for joining the State Government's flagship Constituency Development Programme (CDX) as a Knowledge Partner.

He expressed confidence that more corporate organisations and professional institutions would collaborate with the Government in advancing Telangana's long-term development agenda.

ICSI national and regional office-bearers, including Mahadev Tirunagari, M. Damodaran, Shilpa and Karthik, were present. (ANI)